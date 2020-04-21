SABS warns against use of uncertified products

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has warned the public not to buy uncertified products as hand sanitisers are increasingly flooding the market due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Several companies and individuals have been creating their own hand sanitisers to capitalise on the increasing demand of the products.

Sanitisers including DIY's (Do-it-yourself products) emerged during the lockdown with political parties such as the EFF promoting their own branded products.

TV personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini also announced that she was working with international company Diageo in producing a hand sanitiser.

Maskandi singer Mthandeni Manqele revealed his own Igcokama Elisha sanitiser weeks ago.

According to the SABS, certified sanitisers or products bear the SABS Approved logo and should have one or both the SANS 490 and SANS 1853 marks below the logo.