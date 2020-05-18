Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up

Education stakeholders have welcomed the basic education department's proposals to rearrange the school timetable so that different grades could be taught on alternate days or on alternate weeks.

A third option on the cards is getting overcrowded schools to introduce a “platoon” system, where some grades are taught in the morning until midday and others in the afternoon.

Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas), said they had been pleading with basic education minister Angie Motshekga to “leave it in the hands of the local community to decide what is best for their particular community”.

“The governing body, principal and teachers must consult parents on what option is feasible, attainable and possible in a particular community, whatever the options may be,” he said.

There must not be a limited number of options but rather a range of options must be given as a framework, he said.