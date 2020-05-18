Paying admission of guilt fine during lockdown will get you a criminal record, parliament hears

Deputy minister of justice John Jeffery said his department was aware that cases related to the Covid-19 lockdown will attract a criminal record if an admission of guilt fine is paid.

Jeffery said the matter will be addressed through an amendment in the Judicial Matters Bill.

“The issue of admission of guilt attracting a criminal record is something we have been wanting to address and something that is going to be in the Judicial Matters Bill and should have been brought if we didn't have Covid-19 or had elections,” he said.

Jeffery said the idea would be for most admission of guilt matters not to attract a criminal record because people felt pressured to pay the fines not realising that they would get a record which would affect their rights.

Jeffery later told TimesLIVE: “Basically, we want the minister to have power to determine what crimes attract [a] criminal record [when an admission of guilt fine is paid].