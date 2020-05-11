Motshekga's meetings with school stakeholders set to reveal way forward

The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga on Monday had a crucial meeting with leaders and representatives of teacher unions.

The school management teams were supposed to report back to work but different unions are opposed to the idea as they complain about the safety of their members. The union had also slammed the department for failing to deliver protective supplies such as sanitisers, masks, cleaning products, screeners and testers at schools.

A Gauteng secondary school principal who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal said even though they want schools to reopen their safety came first.

“Nothing has been done at schools at the moment and we can't tell our teachers to return to work. We are just not prepared to risk our lives and that of our pupils,” he said.