Government to spend R600m to get water tanks to over 3,000 schools

The department of basic education will spend R600m to install water tanks at more than 3,000 schools across the country.

This was revealed by the department of water and sanitation during a media briefing at the Rand Water head office in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The installation of tanks and filling them up will be carried out by water and sanitation, said minister Lindiwe Sisulu - but education will foot the bill.

"The minister of basic education is trying to put together all the elements that will make it possible for us as government to allow children to go back to school," said Sisulu.

"We have been in communication and the responsibility to provide water and to some extent sanitation rests with us, as per our agreement with the minister of education. We are in a state of preparedness to assist the minister of basic education have the necessary water in all the schools.