Motshekga's announcement on schools reopening cancelled

The much-anticipated briefing by the the minister of basic education Angie Motshekga on state of readiness for reopening of schools will no longer take place today.

On Monday when Motshekga had a virtual meeting with education unions and different MECs, the department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the minister would brief the media on Thursday.

When asked if the meeting was postponed Mhlanga said: "It is not postponed because we never sent the invitation in the first place."

Motshekga will convene a special meeting of the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) to consider progress made towards the reopening of schools. According to the department the purpose of the meeting will be to consider the work done by provinces this week including taking deliveries of the Covid-19 essentials required as preconditions for the reopening of schools.