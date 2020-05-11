SA to hear government's plans for the rest of the school year on Thursday

This is according to the basic education department, which said minister Angie Motshekga would host a press briefing on Thursday to explain the plans.

This comes after Motshekga held several meetings with education MECs, teacher unions, the School Governing Body Association and the SA Principals' Association on Monday.

“The purpose of the meetings was to consider the state of readiness for the reopening of schools,” said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.