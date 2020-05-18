Principals uneasy about order to return to school.

Some school management teams across the country will not report for work today as personal protective equipment (PPE) materials have not been delivered. Last week teacher unions issued a joint statement stating that their members were not going to return to work if the safety material was not delivered.

Sowetan spoke to several principals who asked to remain anonymous. A secondary school principal in Soshonguve, Pretoria, said it was only today that PPEs were going to be delivered.

"I don't have a problem with returning to work as long as all the safety measures are in place. The department told me I have to be at school on Monday (today) to accept the PPEs. I will go to school to see what will happen," he said.

Another principal from a secondary school in Soweto said he received a call from the department of education about the delivery of PPEs.

"I am not prepared to return to work without the safety material. I have already received a call from the department but they did not say when they were going to deliver the material, so I will wait for their call," he said.

A primary school principal from Peddie in Eastern Cape said she was concerned about her safety and that of her staff.