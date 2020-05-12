Education department and unions not on same script over schools reopening

Teacher unions have stressed the need for a single national calendar and rejected the call for schools reopening using a phased-in approach.

This follows a virtual meeting five unions Professional Education Union (PEU), National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), South African Teachers Union (SAOU) and National Teachers Union (Natu) had with the minister of basic education on Monday to consider the safe of readiness for the re-opening of schools.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday evening the unions said they were concerned about the country's increasing infection rate and the impact this could have on the schools returning.

However, the unions agreed for the school management team (SMT) to report for duty on Monday next week, taking into account all the safety precautions in compliance with the OHS and Covid-19 regulations.