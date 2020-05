Two British nationals fined for illegally entering SA during the lockdown

“Both men arrived in SA in February 2020 on different dates and departed together to Swaziland on March 18. Then on April 11 during the nationwide lockdown), they went to the Golela port of entry in an attempt to re-enter SA. They were denied entry and asked to leave. The men left the border and returned shortly afterwards, entering the country by driving straight through the port and ignoring the border officials present. They drove to a guest house in the Glenwood area where they were later arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Acting regional court prosecutor Ronitha Singh told the Durban regional court on Friday that the offences were serious as the men entered SA during a state of disaster.

“Their actions caused a cross-provincial search for them, resulting in expenditure of human and financial resources of the government and private sector. In addition, they showed a blatant disregard for the safety and bodily integrity of SA citizens, when they failed to notify a medical practitioner so that the relevant Covid-19 procedures could be implemented.”

For defeating or obstruction of justice, the men were sentenced to a fine of R40,000 or 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition that they are not convicted of the same offence during the period of suspension.