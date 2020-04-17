Chase leads to arrest of 'rule breaking' taxi driver who tried to outrun cops

The incident unfolded on the N1 near Grasmere.

After an intense chase that led to metro police criss-crossing the highway on foot, the taxi driver was eventually nabbed.

The Johannesburg metro police department discovered he had been driving with a learner’s licence and the taxi's licence disc had expired in 2018.

Metro police impounded the vehicle.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was at the roadblock and witnessed the chase.