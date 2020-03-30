R5,000 fine for breaking lockdown rules, says Gauteng chief magistrate
South Africans who break national lockdown laws will be liable for fines of up to R5,000.
And that's just the “admission of guilt” fine for the first offence. For repeat offenders, no admission of guilt fines will be allowed.
This is according to chief magistrate Yoliswa Sidlova, acting cluster head of the Gauteng region 5A. Her determination, signed on March 30, was confirmed by Nathi Mncube, spokesperson for the office of the chief justice.
It is not immediately clear if this determination will be in place across the country. Mncube said it applied to all of Gauteng, except Pretoria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national lockdown, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.
According to the document, seen by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, anyone who breaks the rules of the lockdown will be liable to a fine.
Here is a list of charges and the fines attached to them when one breaks the regulations:
- publishing any statement to deceive any other person about measures taken by the government to address Covid-19 – R5,000;
- failing to confine yourself to your place of residence – R, 1500;
- gathering illegally – R5,000;
- failing to comply with the prohibition of movement between provinces – R2,000; and
- failing to comply with the prohibition of movement between metropolitan and district areas – R2,500.
Mncube added that in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, a magistrate of the district may determine the amounts of admissions of guilt fines in respect of certain offences and may consult other stakeholders.