R5,000 fine for breaking lockdown rules, says Gauteng chief magistrate

South Africans who break national lockdown laws will be liable for fines of up to R5,000.

And that's just the “admission of guilt” fine for the first offence. For repeat offenders, no admission of guilt fines will be allowed.

This is according to chief magistrate Yoliswa Sidlova, acting cluster head of the Gauteng region 5A. Her determination, signed on March 30, was confirmed by Nathi Mncube, spokesperson for the office of the chief justice.

It is not immediately clear if this determination will be in place across the country. Mncube said it applied to all of Gauteng, except Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national lockdown, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.