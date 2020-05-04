More than 800 arrested in KZN for breaching lockdown laws
At least 826 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday when the country downgraded to level 4 of lockdown.
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala revealed this during a briefing at a roadblock on the N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday.
Zikalala said the province would continue to make arrests of those found flouting regulations.
“The fact that we have progressed to level 4 does not mean that regulations are no longer applying.”
He said the majority of arrests had been made during roadblocks and said the government would up enforcement in townships.
Zikalala and his entourage will proceed to Pinetown, west of Durban, to ensure that businesses in the area are complying with level 4 lockdown regulations.
A major roadblock has been set up on the #MarianhillTollPlaza as members of Metro police, @SAPoliceService and KZN health workers check for compliance with the #LockdownSA regulations. Many South Africans are expected back at work today under level four lockdown @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/tO53O9YU53— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) May 4, 2020
