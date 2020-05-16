Covid-19 vaccine will take two years, Novartis CEO says

Any vaccine to fight the new coronavirus will not be ready for use for at least two years, the CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, which no longer makes vaccines itself, said.

Novartis sold its vaccine business in 2015 to GlaxoSmithKline, one of many companies around the world now racing to make a drug.

Some companies are already testing vaccine candidates on humans.

“The results of the first clinical studies on the vaccine candidates should be available in autumn,” Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

“If everything goes as we hope, it will take 24 months before we have a vaccine.”