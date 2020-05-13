'Relax the regulations': small businesses in fight for survival

The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) is challenging a decision by Cape Town to prohibit informal traders operating during the lockdown, as small businesses lobby the government to be allowed to reopen.

The centre said it received a request from the South African Informal Trader Alliance (Saita) to intervene and offer legal assistance regarding the issuing of permits by the city to traders operating on the Grand Parade.

“The traders approached the city for permits to operate within the constraints of level 4,” the centre said.

“They were advised by the city that 'flea markets' are not allowed to operate during the lockdown and that they should rather apply for the R350 social relief of distress grant.”

The LRC said it had written to the city requested that it reconsider its decision.

“The services provided by these informal traders are no different to those provided by conventional retail stores that offer the same essential goods to their customers,” said the centre.

The LRC requested a response to the letter from the city by noon on Wednesday.