Covid-19 pandemic spurs on new hand washing innovation

A couple that had to close their salon business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is now supplying outdoor hand-washing stations using old oil drums.

Jeff Chibvamushure, 46, and his wife Priscilla, 41, owners of Giggles and Kurls hair salon in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, said the oil drums come with a soap dispenser attached and pipes to connect to your existing water source.

"Sometimes it takes a crisis to spur an innovation. When we closed our salon at the beginning of the lockdown, we did not know how we were going to survive. We never thought the lockdown will be extended, instead of sitting down, we had to come up with a solution to help put food on the table," Priscilla said.

She said like everyone else, things have been difficult for them. "We don't have any income and by the look of things salons will only reopen during level 1. In the meantime we are not receiving any form of relief.

"It was our plan to add a washing unit outside our salon for clients to be able to wash their hands even before they open our doors," said Priscilla.