Boxing trainer Bernie Pailman hit hard by national lockdown

Boxing trainer and businessman Bernie Pailman has bemoaned the loss of income since the national lockdown was put in place.

He still has to provide food for some of his boxers, including those that he has employed at his Beachway Motor Spares in Bosmont.

"The lockdown has brought about severe challenges to me," said the man who has produced national, international and world champions from his Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury where he is assisted by retired boxers Peter Faver and Charity Mukondeleli.

"As a boxing trainer, I try to motivate and encourage my team to keep active in their small places because we cannot go to the gym," he said.

"I encourage my team through a message of hope that this, too, shall pass like other diseases that we have come across in our lives before. I tell them to just hang in there and follow all the regulations and do what we all have been told to do to stay safe."