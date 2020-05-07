How businesses are re-inventing themselves in the face of Covid-19 pandemic

On the question of the handle that their business has on this pandemic, and what are the strategies that they have put in place to thrive during this pandemic.

Tshabalala: To be fair, our business is small, and our staff compliment is young professionals. We are working with people whose in-field experience is less than five years, and they are not the heads of households, nor do they have legal dependents - myself included. We have made strides around adjusted working hours, maximising on the video conferencing platforms and on cultivating a stronger online footprint to keep our clientele engaged with our diverse offerings. We are fortunate to also still be outsourcing and hiring, however, I do credit this to the expansion plan that we began at the end of 2019. It is tiding us over right now.

Nayagar: Our roles as leaders in this age, is to ensure we have set our business with technology that is flexible and agile. An example is that the systems we use are online and can be accessed anywhere in the world. All the support mechanisms for staff are communicated this way as well. Everything we do is online. This means, it didn't matter if our staff were in the office or at home. Some organisations are not set up this way as yet, and this gave us the upper hand.

As leaders, you need to know and plan for what the future world looks like from a job creation perspective. What jobs will still be needed, what jobs will become redundant. In turn we need to create a purpose driven environment to guide, mentor and upskill staff to be self-sufficient, high performing individuals with outstanding work ethic.”

What in your opinion is the next step to keep SMMEs alive, whether or not the pandemic persists?

Tshabalala: “We all need to learn creative frugality, while we learn how to exploit opportunities for manageable growth. We also need to break the cycle of unhealthy debt so as to combat my points from response. Finally, we need young blood. I have had the zest and strength to persist because my team is young and adaptable - and people make their positions dynamic. There needs to be creative leadership, which is a poverty that many organisations experience. This might be the time, albeit financial constraints may make many hesitant, for bosses or leaders to start employing advisors, people to mentor, and getting young, fresh and creative energies into their organisations. This is across all industries!”

Nayagar: “These are unprecedented times for everyone. We are in new territories or waters. Below is what we have done.

1. Build Resilience

Build your business with resilience. From people, to your finances, to how your strategies and execute.

This starts at the basic levels of building capacity within your staff to be able to manage their personal life and work life. This is vital and it has been the key to the success. Our approach has always been holistic, and family orientated. We support each other at all levels. Our leaders are all emotionally intelligent and help build our people, not break them using fear-based leadership. We ensured first and foremost our staff was looked after. We paid their salaries early; we gave them computers to work from home, provided internet access to staff who didn't have it. And most importantly we ensured that they were set up at home a few days before lockdown.

2. Be technologically savvy

Ensure your business has online processes, full functionality and that you can operate from anywhere in the world.This means that whatever the scenario is, wherever you are, you can work.

3. Plan

Have a plan, and communicate to your stakeholders early to alleviate any concerns and risks. Be a chess player and be proactive, think 10 steps ahead and eliminate any obstacles you foresee.”

Giving a closing word of advice Muzi Makhaye says, "The first port of call for SMMEs in this situation is to apply to the long list of published financial aid packages. The ICT SMME Chamber discourages SMMEs from accepting loans disguised as aid. SMMEs must note be lured into credit. We expert better of our government and its financial aid agencies in these hard times. They must help small business and not drown them into debt pool. In the immediate future, we shall communicate to the government to provide wage subsidies to small businesses just for them to keep their employees. We urge the government and private sector funding (the foundations) to preserve SMMEs and offer them support if they are to survive Covid-19. SMMEs who would get financial aid are most likely to restore capital they lost to the lockdown. So, there cannot never be enough calls for financial relief packages for small businesses."