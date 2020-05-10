Restaurant workers' plight gets worse as wages for March are unpaid.

Employees of a famous Italian restaurant in Maboneng are fuming after their employer failed to pay their March salary and is now allegedly ignoring their calls.

The workers at the Ravioli Contemporary Italian in downtown Johannesburg told Sowetan that they worked on the month of March but did not get a cent at the end of the month.

One of the workers, whose name cannot be published, said the employer did not come clean when asked why the workers did not get paid. “My [manager] said we should apply for government food parcels because the owner of the restaurant does not have money. Everyone is struggling. We’ve been trying to call him and he is not picking up the phone. Our biggest issue is the March salary. We also want to be sure that we will get money from UIF because they were deducting money from us,” the workers said.

She said most of the workers had been forced to borrow money from friends and some were facing evictions from the landlords as they had failed to pay their rent.

“I am grateful for the father of my children. He is the one that is helping me at the moment but I have had to borrow money from people but no one can live off that. We worked in March, customers were coming in, what did he do to the money?”