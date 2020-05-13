Western Cape cops seize black market cigarettes worth R322,000

“A vigilant member attached to the Tsitsikamma K9 (Knysna Dog Unit) pulled the vehicle over and searched it,” said Poje. “As the member moved some of the pineapples aside on the back of the bakkie, he discovered eight boxes filled with 50 cartons of cigarettes to the estimated value of about R200,000.”

Poje said the 30-year-old driver was arrested and would appear in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate's court. The cigarettes were destined for George, he said.

Spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the K9 unit, crime intelligence, the Hawks and the SA Revenue Service followed up on information of cigarettes being smuggled from Polokwane to Grassy Park, in Cape Town.

“Investigations [on Tuesday night] resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old male and the seizure of illicit cigarettes valued at R122,000 destined for the black market,” he said.

The suspect would appear in the Wynberg magistrate's court “on charges relating to the Customs Act, Tobacco Products Control Act and the Disaster Management Act”.