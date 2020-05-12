WATCH | Corona lentils put into pandemic relief food parcels

Another resident, Patricia Esau, found it amusing: “I got a packet of lentils and dahl in my food parcel and the moment I saw it I thought 'Yoh! Corona'. Because of this virus you must be careful what you eat, but we are hungry, we must eat and beggars can’t be choosers.”

Wareldia Julius runs the Hanover Roses Playgroup and Women Support Group and is helping to feed 250 people.

“We received food parcels for our beneficiaries and came across a packet of lentils. There it was, Corona," she said.

"Before this I was at another NGO and when I saw it I said, ‘Oh my word this is very confusing now with this message on the packet'. People who are not so literate will think they can’t eat it. They should rethink their packaging."

She said: "However, I am very thankful and I appreciate it. We can have some food on the table so we can eat and stay alive.”