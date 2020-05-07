Arthur Mafokate won't be facing music over 'fake' food parcel poster

The Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture & recreation has distanced itself from what it calls "a fake" information posted on social media by king of kwaito Arthur Mafokate.

In a poster two weeks ago, Mafokate called on creatives to submit their names to benefit from food parcels' donation by the department.

Mafokate used the department's logo and stated that it was partnering with his Lockdown FM and his foundation on the food parcel drive.

But now the department has vehemently denied that it was involved in any donation of food parcels, saying the department of social development was the one mandated to provide food relief for the needy and destitute in line with its criteria.

The Mafokate poster read: "Lockdown FM and Arthur Mafokate Foundation together with the Gauteng province department of sports, arts, culture & recreation will distribute food parcels in Gauteng during the Covid-19 lockdown period, please if in need and you are in the Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation fraternity submit your names to the details below."

When questioned about the poster, Mafokate said: "I did what I was told to do, to submit names of people who emailed the department because they will be doing the deliveries of donations. But if there is someone who says... the poster is fake, send me that information and I will contact Mbali [MEC Mbali Hlophe] myself."

Hlophe's spokesperson Ofentse Mogotsi said the department became aware of the poster which was giving an impression that Mafokate had been asked by the department to distribute food last week.

"He was requested to remove the poster as it would be false advertising. It was further stated to him that the department has no such mandate, as the distribution of food aid within the province is conducted through social development."

Mogotsi said Hlophe would not lay any charges as Mafokate has removed the poster.