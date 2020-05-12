'Ramaphosa must come out of hiding and address nation'

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to “come out of hiding” and update the nation on the government’s response to coronavirus.

The last time Ramaphosa spoke to the nation was almost three weeks ago when he announced the easing of lockdown to level 4. This, according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, is not satisfactory as he said Ramaphosa should update the country at least once a week.

US President Donald Trump holds a briefing daily at the White House where members of the media ask him questions about the country’s response to the global pandemic.

“We call on the President to address the nation regularly – at least once a week – and that these briefings should include the opportunity to answer questions from the media. We also call on him to make public all Covid-19 data, along with the NICD modelling he is using to justify the continued lockdown,” Steenhuisen said.

“This data should include Covid-19 death statistics by age, HIV status and co-morbidity. It should include the exact state of healthcare and hospital readiness in each district and city. It should include full transparency on what triggers a move to a different level of lockdown. And, importantly, it should include a clearly defined reason – and therefore goal – of the lockdown.”

Saying that he was “mission in action”, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa had instead left a few ministers to communicate government’s decision which he said were “questionable”.