When black-owned companies show up, communities are bettered

What started as me offering to give vouchers to migrant families developed into a nationwide movement of food vouchers.

This happened after thousands of SA families contacted me to inform me that they were unable to put a meal on the table due to loss of income and in some cases, the slow provision of food parcels by local government.

The realisation that help was needed for far more people than expected resulted in the massification of the food drive.

Over the past few weeks, over R100,000 was raised from individuals and companies, at home and abroad, and we ensured that hundreds of families received their food vouchersto the value of R300 per voucher, sent directly to the beneficiaries through

e-wallet and other identical services.

It was while mobilising for more funds that I engaged Moja Love, DStv channel 157. I requested a donation of R10,000, but received a response soon thereafter from its executive leadership, pledging R50,000.

This exceeded what I had hoped for and enabled me to extend the list of beneficiaries, many of whom were people on chronic medication who didn't have food, and pregnant women as well as those who were breastfeeding, but didn't have anything to eat.

A few days ago, I also received a call from the Fani Madida Foundation, pledging R5,000 to the food voucher drive. The foundation was established by former Kaizer Chiefs striker Fani Madida.

The foundation aims to contribute meaningfully towards sports and community development across the country.