Helping poor families is necessary during lockdown

South Africans of all walks of life have, in recent weeks, experienced the devastating financial impacts of the national lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Most national parks, if not all, are situated in rural areas affected by poverty, unemployment and a range of other socio-economic problems.

As a result of the international shutdown of the tourism industry on which so many of our communities living adjacent to the national parks and game reserves rely, their livelihoods are threatened.

This includes land claimants, the contractual parks, communities in the process of being incorporated into the conservation estate, as well as traditional authorities working within the parks. It also includes local rural communities who trade at park and reserve gates, selling curios, crafts and firewood to tourists.