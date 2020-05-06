Young and old queue for food parcels in Ekurhuleni

The struggle to make ends meet for some South Africans during the Covid-19 pandemic has spurred some nongovernmental organisations and ordinary citizens into action to ease the burden.

They have opened their hearts and wallets to the needy who are faced with real hunger by donating food parcels since the start of the lockdown.

While the government has been delivering food parcels for relief to communities that cannot afford to fend for themselves in the tough times brought upon by the Covid-19 global pandemic, not all people have benefited from this.

In Vosloorus on Monday, Bishop Hlony Radebe of In Him Ministries church together with individuals took it upon themselves to give out maize meal bags to the destitute residents of Somalia informal settlement in Ekurhuleni.

The informal settlement residents who included the elderly and children stood in queues to receive food parcels.

"Most of the people in this community depend on piece jobs and because of Covid-19 they cannot even go to work to put food on the table for their families" said Sibongile Molepe, one of the good Samaritans who collaborated with Radebe to donate food.

Molepe said they specifically chose to hand out maize meal bags because different kinds of dishes could be cooked from it such as porridge in the morning and pap in the evening.