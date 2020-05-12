A record breaking 11.4m people watch an Uzalo episode

Soapie Uzalo pulled a record-breaking viewership on South Africa television with more than 11 million viewers watching an episode last month.

According to the latest data by the Broadcast Research Council of SA, the SABC 1 daily drama not only comfortably retained its top spot as SA's most-watched show, but registered a new ratings high.

The show, starring Dawn Thandeka King, Baby Cele, Wiseman Mncube and Masoja Msiza - among others, was watched by 11.4 million people on Wednesday, April 15.

That's an increase of more than a million viewers from the show's most-watched episode the month before that saw 10.29 million people tuning in on Monday March 30.

"This new record means that we are capable of so much more than what we ever dreamed of. The hard work, focus and trusting our instincts work and we should do more of that," Uzalo executive producer Mmamitse Thibedi said.

This is not the first time that Uzalo has made local TV history after it set a record high of 10.25 million viewers in September 2018.