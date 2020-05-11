Two armed robbers wanted after brazen robbery at Mthatha mall
Shopping at the BT Ngebs Mall in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape was temporarily halted on Sunday morning when two armed men stormed a clothing store.
The two men, clad in balaclavas, instructed shoppers not to move as they robbed the store.
They took off with an undisclosed amount of money, cellphones and a jacket, according to police.
“It is alleged that one of the suspects ordered one of the shop attendants to go to the back office where he demanded money, showing her a pistol on his waist. It is further alleged that they demanded cellphones from the shop attendants and a jacket from the hangers before fleeing,” said spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci.
Attention all please STAY AWAY BT Ngebs Mall as there was an armed robbery at one of the stores... all entrances and...Posted by Mthatha on Sunday, 10 May 2020
She said the robbery took place just after 9.30am and that no injuries had been reported.
“No shooting occurred and police were immediately dispatched to the mall for clues in search of the links that can lead to the tracking and arrest of the suspects,” she said.
No arrests were made but police have since launched a manhunt for the two gunmen.
