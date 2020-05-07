Stores, hotels across the country targeted for booze

Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a KZN bottle store of thousands of rand worth of whiskey.

Capt Nqobile Gwala said the armed men allegedly held up a security guard at the business in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Tuesday evening before robbing him of his cellphone.

"They broke in... and took assorted liquor, a panic button and gate keys before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle," Gwala said.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for security company Reaction Unit SA, said the robbers stole "thousands of rand" worth of whiskey.