Police hunt for petrol station robbers caught on CCTV footage

"The suspects found employees inside the filling station store and forced them to lie down at gunpoint," Masondo said.

"The group of men were captured on CCTV footage unaware. They took cellphones and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot."

Masondo said such crimes would not be tolerated regardless of the national lockdown or at any other time.

"Anyone who breaks the law cannot justify his or her actions, we condemn the break-ins of business and any violation of people's properties."

Masondo said a case of business robbery had been opened and the possible suspects have been identified through the footage.

"Anyone with further information on the dangerous and armed men in question may kindly contact Bekkersdal police on 011-755-8040/8069.