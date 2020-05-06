Liquor thieves strike as expensive whisky stolen from KZN bottle store

Police are searching for four men who allegedly robbed a KwaZulu-Natal bottle store of thousands of rand worth of whisky.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the armed men allegedly held up a security guard at the business premises in Tongaat, north of Durban, before robbing him of his cellphone on Tuesday evening.

“They broke into the premises and took assorted liquor, a panic button and two gate keys before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle,” said Gwala.

She said the men were facing charges of robbery and burglary.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for security company Reaction Unit SA, said the robbers allegedly stole “thousands of rand” worth of whisky.

“A bolt cutter and other tools used to break into the business were abandoned at the scene.”

Balram said the security guard was unharmed.

A week ago thieves made off with alcohol worth more than R60,000 from a Spar Tops in the Free State.