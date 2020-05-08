Gauteng records 1,197 Covid-19 recoveries and 15 deaths

Gauteng's health department said on Friday morning the province had recorded 1,197 recoveries by people who had been infected with Covid-19.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku confirmed that the province had recorded 15 deaths.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province was 1,804.

“Out of a total of 9,204 contacts traced, 7,990 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported, and therefore they are de-isolated.”

Masuku said 66 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were being treated in hospital.