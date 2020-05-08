South Africa

Gauteng records 1,197 Covid-19 recoveries and 15 deaths

By Iavan Pijoos - 08 May 2020 - 11:54
Of the 1,804 cases reported in the province, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni were the hardest hit regions.
Image: Vanessa Bentley/123rf.com

Gauteng's health department said on Friday morning the province had recorded 1,197 recoveries by people who had been infected with Covid-19.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku confirmed that the province had recorded 15 deaths.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province was 1,804.

“Out of a total of 9,204 contacts traced, 7,990 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported, and therefore they are de-isolated.”

Masuku said 66 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were being treated in hospital.

Of the 1,804 cases reported in the province, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni remained the most affected areas. Johannesburg recorded 1,009 cases and Ekurhuleni had 398 cases. Tshwane followed with 258 cases, the West Rand had 54 and Sedibeng 21. There were 64 cases unallocated by region.

In Johannesburg most cases were flagged in Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday there were 424 new cases of the respiratory illness, taking the national total to 8,232. 

There were also eight more deaths reported, taking the national toll to 161. Six of the new deaths were in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

