South Africa

Third person dies of Covid-19 in Limpopo

By Peter Ramothwala - 07 May 2020 - 11:08
He is the third covid-19 related death
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Limpopo has recorded its third Covid-19 death in 41 cases.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba made the announcement.

"This is a third death in the province since the start of Covid-19 pandemic. To date, 41 cases have been recorded cumulatively with only 10 cases remaining active and in isolation and 28 recovered. The recorded death is again from the private sector ([Netcare Pholoso] and the deceased is a 76-year-old male with a known heart problem who needed an emergency, life- saving procedure to keep his heart working, "she said.

Ramathuba added," Unfortunately he passed away whilst busy with the operation. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 and therefore reported as a coronavirus death."

She said currently there were no Covid-19 patients admitted in Limpopo hospitals, both public and private. The department said active surveillance is on-going through household screening program.

