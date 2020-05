Western Cape's 1.8% Covid-19 death rate not abnormal, says premier

The Covid-19 death rate in the Western Cape is not abnormal and in line with the progression of the disease elsewhere in the world, premier Alan Winde said on Thursday.

The Western Cape has almost half of the reported Covid-19 deaths and positive cases in SA, prompting concerns that there may be factors peculiar to the province driving up the provincial death rate.

However, Winde said the death rate of 1.8% was the same as elsewhere in the world and most likely the same as elsewhere in the country. Discrepancies in the figures could be explained by differing testing protocols, the premier said.