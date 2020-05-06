Don't forget TB, SA's biggest killer, in focus on Covid-19, experts warn

“The Covid-19 fight is important but we should not lose sight of South Africa’s two epidemics - HIV and TB - which we haven’t got under control yet.”

TB remains SA's leading cause of death. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that 310,000 people contracted TB and 63,000 died of it in 2018.

The estimated number of people who have died of TB since the Covid-19 pandemic reached SA is 10,500 – about 70 times more than coronavirus deaths.

Prof Harry Hausler, head of TB/HIV Care, said the restriction on movement during the lockdown has resulted in “catastrophic costs, and increased desperation and hunger in TB-affected communities”. He said the responses to Covid-19 and TB should be integrated.