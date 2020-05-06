South Africa

Joburg still epicentre of Covid-19 in Gauteng with 971 cases

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 06 May 2020
Areas including Alexandra, Wynburg, Sandton, Orange Groove and Houghton account for 265 of Joburg’s total number of cases.
Gauteng has recorded 1,697 cases of Covid-19 and 1,036 recoveries, with the death toll at 15. 

Johannesburg is the most affected district with 971 cases followed by Ekurhuleni with 366 and Tshwane with 224 recorded cases. These were the figures provided on May 5.

The provincial health department said 8,860 people had been traced after coming into contact with those who tested positive. 

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said most of these contacts had been cleared of the virus. 

Kekana said 6,192 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms.

Of those diagnosed as positive, 72 people had been hospitalised. 

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced a total of 7,572 cases countrywide on Tuesday, with the death toll at 148.

