Joburg still epicentre of Covid-19 in Gauteng with 971 cases

Gauteng has recorded 1,697 cases of Covid-19 and 1,036 recoveries, with the death toll at 15.

Johannesburg is the most affected district with 971 cases followed by Ekurhuleni with 366 and Tshwane with 224 recorded cases. These were the figures provided on May 5.

The provincial health department said 8,860 people had been traced after coming into contact with those who tested positive.