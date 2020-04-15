Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni hardest hit Covid-19 districts in Gauteng

It showed that the Johannesburg district was hardest hit with 551 positive infections recorded thus far. Though the margins were different, Ekurhuleni came in second with 148 cases followed by Tshwane with 100. The West Rand had 35 and Sedibeng nine cases.

Sixty-six of the positive cases remain unallocated by region.

In Gauteng, the death toll due to the virus stood at four on Wednesday. The national death toll remained at 27.

“It is important to always note that allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is an ongoing process,” said the statement.

“After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), corrections are made where a case might have been incorrectly allocated.”