South Africa

‘We can overcome this pandemic’: Gauteng health MEC

By Iavan Pijoos - 14 April 2020 - 13:51
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku handed 30,000 personal protective equipment units to the department to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The units were donated by the Bank of China.
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku handed 30,000 personal protective equipment units to the department to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The units were donated by the Bank of China.
Image: Alaister Russel/Sunday Times

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku remains hopeful the country will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic with limited casualties.

“We believe we can overcome, and will overcome with not many casualties,” Masuku said during the handover of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Sandton on Tuesday.

The Bank of China donated 30,000 PPE units to the department to boost the fight against the coronavirus.

“We are hoping this equipment will add to what we are already busy with in terms of procuring and creating enough stock for our health-care workers.

“We are very appreciative of this gesture. We hope to get more and to share insights about how we deal with and treat patients who have Covid-19,” said Masuku.

Masuku confirmed that a man who had contracted Covid-19 had died at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, and said more details would be provided by health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Consul general for the Chinese government Tang Zhongdong said the equipment was donated because SA had supported China when it was fighting the pandemic.

“At the moment South Africa is fighting the spread of the virus and we fully support the country. A friend in need is a friend indeed,” said Zhongdong.

He denied reports that Africans were being mistreated and forced into quarantine in China.

“We treat the lives of foreigners in China the same as our own people,” he said.

Zhongdong said the Chinese government was expected to meet African embassy representatives to resolve the matter.

Masuku said the lockdown extension allowed the health department additional time to contain the virus.

He said tests and screening were not a “free for all”, and people had to meet certain criteria to be tested for Covid-19.

Nelson Mandela Bay records second Covid-19 death

As the number of Covid-19 cases increased to 104  in the Eastern Cape, Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded its second death related to the global ...
News
4 hours ago

Redi Tlhabi, husband mourn Soweto relative's Covid-19 death

Soweto barista Somi Vilakazi died in hospital at the weekend of Covid-19, broadcaster and author Redi Tlhabi has disclosed.
News
1 day ago

Lockdown exposes gender disparities in our country

I have found myself recapitulating powerful words by the former president of Malawi, Joyce Banda, when she said: "The seeds of success in every ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X