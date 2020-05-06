JMPD says it will suspend officers who were at slain Collins Khosa's house

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has undertaken to immediately start suspension proceedings against officers who were at the home of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa on April 10.

This emerged in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday in an application by the Khosa family, which seeks a number of orders to ensure that members of the public are protected by soldiers and police during the lockdown.

Khosa, 40, was killed on April 10 after an altercation with members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the JMPD.

Khosa's life partner Nomsa Montsha stated in an affidavit that she was at home with Khosa and two others when the SANDF members accused Khosa of violating lockdown regulations.