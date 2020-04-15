‘Beer poured over his head, choked, kicked, hit with machine gun’: how Collin Khosa died in Alex

In a legal letter of demand sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the family of Collin Khosa has explained in detail what happened when he died in Alexandra on Good Friday.

Khosa was allegedly killed by defence force (SANDF) soldiers in the township, north of Johannesburg.

“Preliminary medical opinion is that the cause of death is directly related to the assault by the members of the SANDF,” read the letter of demand.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a murder case was opened at Alexandra police station.

The Khosa family have demanded financial compensation for loss of support, trauma, shock, psychological assistance and any medical expenses that they may have incurred.

In the letter of demand, lawyer Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt Attorneys said that according to eyewitnesses, female SANDF members entered Khosa’s yard with sjamboks and accused him of breaking the lockdown regulations after they saw an unattended camping chair outside the home and a “half-full cup of alcohol”.