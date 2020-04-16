'We regret what happened': defence minister on death of man in Alex

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the government regretted the incident in Alexandra over the weekend where Collin Khosa was allegedly killed by soldiers.

But she said there are investigations ongoing to establish what happened.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the incident is being investigated by the SAPS, military police and the military ombud office.

“We are saddened by what happened. We regret what happened,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the defence force will not defend what happened. “We hang our heads in shame that we have lost a person in some of the communities and we will not at any point defend what happened,” she said.

At the same time, the minister insisted that soldiers must not be provoked and people should stay at home.

“We are not taking these measures because we are a mean government,” she said, adding that people must give them time to investigate the matter.

Mapisa Nqakula said a delegation from the defence force visited the family on Wednesday and extended government’s condolences.

“The delegation that visited the family home in Alex yesterday was well received.

“There was no anger or bitterness,” she said.

Details of what happened to Khosa emerged in a legal letter of demand to President Cyril Ramaphosa, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported earlier.

“Preliminary medical opinion is that the cause of death is directly related to the assault by the members of the SANDF,” read the letter of demand.