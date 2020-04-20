Collins Khosa's family say government has already forgotten them

The family of Collins Khosa who was allegedly killed by soldiers for drinking beer in his yard during lockdown say they are disappointed that government failed to support them during his funeral.

Khosa, a bakery employee, died of head injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by soldiers in Alexandra, Johannesburg last week. He was buried at Mawa Block 12 village in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo at the weekend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the funeral proceedings, family spokesperson Lesta Khosa said they were disappointed that not even a single local councillor, let alone a national government official, came to offer support.

"It shows that our government does not care after they brutally killed him. They know they are responsible for his death but they didn't even ask the family how best could they assist in burying our brother," Lesta said.

He said the family was pressing ahead to demand justice for his brother.

"Through the Economic Freedom Fighters, we have found a lawyer to serve the legal papers to those responsible."