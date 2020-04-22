Family of Alex man who died after being allegedly assaulted by soldiers takes army to ConCourt

The family of a man who died after he was allegedly assaulted by soldiers during a lockdown operation in Alexandra, Johannesburg, is going directly to the Constitutional Court in a bid to hold the government accountable for his death.

Collins Khosa died on April 10. Details of events leading up to his death were revealed in a legal letter of demand sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Preliminary medical opinion is that the cause of death is directly related to the assault by the members of the SANDF," read the letter.