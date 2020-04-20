28 complaints against military since lockdown started
The SA Military Ombud has received 28 complaints from the public on the conduct of SANDF members since the start of the lockdown.
In a statement released on Sunday, the ombudsman said that at least 15 complaints were from members of the public regarding allegations of excessive force and physical abuse by soldiers.
During the lockdown, the office had also registered complaints from serving members of the SANDF, concerning their conditions of service.
Military ombud Lt-Gen Vusumuzi Masondo said that it was imperative for members of the public to provide all the necessary details to assist investigators to conduct a thorough investigation before making recommendations to the minister.
“The military ombud may recommend the implementation of any appropriate course of action to the minister of defence and military veterans that will provide appropriate relief to the complainant.”
The statement from Masondo was released in the wake of the death of Collin Khosa who died on Good Friday, allegedly at the hands of soldiers in Alexandra township, north of Johannesburg.
In a legal letter of demand sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the family of Khosa demanded financial compensation for loss of support, trauma, shock, psychological assistance and any medical expenses that they may have incurred.