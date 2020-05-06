Woman sought after body of baby found in Kabega Park

Kabega Park police are appealing for the Port Elizabeth community to assist in tracking down a woman who dumped a newborn baby in bushes in the Kabega Park area.

The body of the baby boy was found days later in a decomposed state.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said video footage captured on April 26 at 9.35am showed a maroon Haval H1 stopping near an open field in Westbrook.

“A woman alighted from the driver’s side of the vehicle and was seen throwing a black bag in the bushes and then drove off,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu, on May 2 at about 11.10am a vagrant was rummaging through rubbish bags and found the naked baby boy.

The body was already in a state of decomposition and a postmortem will be held to determine the exact cause of death, Naidu said.

She confirmed police were following up on leads after a partial registration number of the Haval was retrieved from the footage.

An inquest docket has been opened, Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the woman is urged to contact Detective-Sergeant Chantall Joubert at SAPS Kabega Park on 041-397-6856 or 082-739-5959.