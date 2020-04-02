Young nurse mom doubles efforts to shield her triplets
When Tsakani Ndlovu gets home after a long shift as a professional nurse, she takes off her work attire outside her front door as a precautionary measure to protect her four children from anything she may have picked up on the job.
The 29-year-old mother and her 15-month-old triplets -- Ntsakiso, Ntsako and Tiyiselani - have taken social media by storm with their cute antics such as pushing their crib around their house.
Ndlovu also has a six-year-old son, Ndzalama. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the young mom said she has to take extraordinary measures to keep her children healthy.
"As soon as I get home, I take off my clothes and leave my shoes outside the house. I then go inside to take a bath before I can even hug my children. My six-year-old even knows that he is not allowed to touch me until I have taken a bath," Ndlovu told Sowetan.
Although she is not working with any Covid-19 patients, Ndlovu has decided to adopt these precautionary measures. "There is always a risk of contracting other infections such as TB, so this [Covid-19] is not the only worry as a nurse.
"One of the measures that I might have to take is leaving the house and eventually staying at the hospital where I work, if it comes to that."
Ndlovu, who lives with her mother and nanny in Midrand, Johannesburg, said she was currently the only person allowed to leave the house, even for supplies. "If anyone needs anything I will go and buy it before my shift."
Ndlovu said she also ensured that she kept the immunity of her children strong by feeding them fruits and vegetables. "I give my kids multivitamins and we also disinfect everything regularly in the house. Their hands and feet are also washed or disinfected frequently because they can't do it themselves. You'll find them sucking their feet or each others' feet..."
Becoming a mom of triplets has been one of the biggest challenges of her life, but she has always wanted to have all of her children by 30.
"Initially, it was shocking to find out that I am having triplets. I was only used to buying stuff for only one child, but now its three children at the very same time," she said.
Ndlovu said this can get very expensive and emotionally overwhelming. "You have to budget and you have to be mentally and psychologically prepared," she said.
"If one child falls sick then you have to be prepared that they will all be sick at the same time."
Ndlovu said although she was shocked that she was pregnant with triplets, the twin gene is in her lineage. "My father is a twin and my aunt has twins and one of her children has twins, but I am the first to have triplets," she said.
Her dreams for her children is for them to have individuality and to be happy. "I want them to be individuals, I encourage them to be different. I want to provide for them and for them to be happy," she said.
