Young nurse mom doubles efforts to shield her triplets

When Tsakani Ndlovu gets home after a long shift as a professional nurse, she takes off her work attire outside her front door as a precautionary measure to protect her four children from anything she may have picked up on the job.

The 29-year-old mother and her 15-month-old triplets -- Ntsakiso, Ntsako and Tiyiselani - have taken social media by storm with their cute antics such as pushing their crib around their house.

Ndlovu also has a six-year-old son, Ndzalama. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the young mom said she has to take extraordinary measures to keep her children healthy.

"As soon as I get home, I take off my clothes and leave my shoes outside the house. I then go inside to take a bath before I can even hug my children. My six-year-old even knows that he is not allowed to touch me until I have taken a bath," Ndlovu told Sowetan.