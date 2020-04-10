In their words: Our heroes on the Covid-19 front line

Today we pay tribute to all our health care workers on the front line as the world battles to come to grips with this horrid Covid-19 virus.

Asanda Ceba, Livingstone Hospital professional nurse in the casualty department.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

It may sound like a cliché, but I have always had a heart for helping people.

What are your thoughts on Covid-19?

It’s a fierce virus, bound by no socioeconomic status. If we do not abide by the WHO recommendations and respect lockdown, we will head for doomsday. Please stay home, wash your hands, work with us to eradicate the virus.