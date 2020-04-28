Homecoming was bitter-sweet for many returning after years in exile

The deepest hurt of life in exile and most profound sorrow felt were that they were unable to take part in the rituals of birth, marriage, and death in the families they had left behind.

It was no secret that many of those who returned were exposed to major challenges of integration into the SA communities. This was also complicated by the fact that some of the people who knew them when they left the country had died, while others did not recognise them.

Some experienced rejection from family members and were seen as "burdens" because there was no guarantee of employment upon their arrival in SA.

It should be noted that not all the disciples returned home after 1991. Billy Mokhonoana died in London in a motorcycle crash and his remains have not been repatriated to SA. Peter Swartz is believed to have disappeared in London in 1965, never to be seen or heard from again. Theodore Motobi contracted TB and died in Angola in 1980.

However, those who did return "home" found the place so strange compared to their experiences of three decades before. One of the main challenges experienced was the need to re-adapt to a society that had changed profoundly in their absence.

Because of the gap between exile life and home life, most of them had to reassemble an exile-broken history into a new whole. In exile, many activists had forged passports from other countries, which facilitated their travelling around the world; at that time, it was a process within the country to get genuine documentation. The longer it took, the more impatient they grew.

*Dr Twala is head of the department of history and vice-dean of the faculty of the humanities at the University of the Free State