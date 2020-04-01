Wards in KZN, Eastern Cape need Covid-19 intervention: Municipal IQ

The country's 269 municipal wards, which constitute 6% of the country's 4,393 wards, should receive prioritised attention from the government and stakeholders who are working to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Wards that have a high risk of contagion and high risk of potential death rates are predominantly in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, where the demographics of poverty and old age conspire against inhabitants in the fight against Covid-19. Municipal IQ, a local government data and intelligence organisation, made this announcement on Wednesday.

In response to the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to South African communities, Municipal IQ said it compiled two Covid-19 indices, which would be made available to any individual or group fighting the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

One index was to map the vulnerability to contagion, or spread of the disease by close contact (based on living standards by wards) and the other was to map possible death rates by ward (based on age and sex profiles of ward).

Kevin Allan, MD of Municipal IQ, said the wards with the highest risk of contagion were in KZN, the Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo.

He said as would be expected, vulnerability to contagion overlapped very closely — but not absolutely — with poverty.

“As infection rates increase, identifying and targeting areas most susceptible to infection is critical for the optimal deployment of resources to contain the spread of the virus,” Allan said.