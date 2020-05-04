Workers fear for safety as they return

Nxesi said that prior to opening this week, companies must implement safety guidelines which includes notifying workers of plans to curb the virus in the workplace, inform workers of what to do when they experience coronavirus-related symptoms and how they plan to maintain a 1.5m social distance guideline.

"The employer must provide employees with information concerning Covid-19 and how to prevent its transmission.

"They must report any diagnosis of Covid-19 at work to the department of health and the department of employment and labour," he said.

He said employers must provide each employee with at least two washable face masks, one to use t work and another while commuting.

But workers in the mining industry, which employs about 450,000 people and is one of the industries allowed to operate at 50% capacity, told Sowetan that while they feared for their safety they had to balance this with the need for their families eat. No cases of coronavirus have been reported from mining operations to date, however this has not stopped workers from being apprehensive as the number of infections in the country climbed to over 6,000 cases.